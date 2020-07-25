BETPR S&P TSX CPD ENG 2X CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HEU) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of BETPR S&P TSX CPD ENG 2X CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HEU) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.88, approximately 76,023 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 118,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.26.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BETPR S&P TSX CPD ENG 2X CL A UNT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETPR S&P TSX CPD ENG 2X CL A UNT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.