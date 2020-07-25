Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Tops $168.93 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00009446 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Exrates, Crex24 and Binance. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $168.93 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006442 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00034601 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Coinnest, Bithumb, Exrates, CoinBene, OKEx, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Crex24 and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

