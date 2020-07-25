BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.65.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

