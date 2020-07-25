BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BJRI. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.65.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $20.94. 1,726,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $466.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.