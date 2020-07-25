BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target upped by Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

