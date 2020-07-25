Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

