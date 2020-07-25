Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.
Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Group Company Profile
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
