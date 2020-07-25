Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

