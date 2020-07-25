Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,305 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 707,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

