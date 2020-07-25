Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,625. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

