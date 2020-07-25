Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 334,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $57.85. 12,057,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.