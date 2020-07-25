Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 158,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.79. 1,518,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,671. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

