Brokerages Anticipate Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. AON posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $11.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

AON traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $207.17. 1,022,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

