Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is ($0.25). Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 1,025,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

