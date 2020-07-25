Brokerages Set Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $5.33

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 117,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. 409,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,665. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

