Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $77.70

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. 271,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

