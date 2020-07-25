Brokerages Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Target Price at $205.40

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of HELE traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.66. The stock had a trading volume of 118,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,208. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $209.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,577 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

