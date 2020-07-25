Brokerages Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Target Price at $205.40

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.40.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.
Shares of HELE traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.66. The stock had a trading volume of 118,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,208. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $209.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73.
In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,577 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
