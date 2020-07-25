Brokerages Set Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $51.67

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 129,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of $735.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $45,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,707 shares of company stock worth $1,327,734. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,496,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 944,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 136,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 505,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 332,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,076 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

