Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT at $3.03

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 13,039,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.