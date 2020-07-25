Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $44.86

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. 287,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

