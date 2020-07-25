Brokerages Set Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Target Price at $70.82

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

NYSE:VC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05. Visteon has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,818,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Visteon by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 522,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 284,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Visteon by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 274,656 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,499,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 129,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

