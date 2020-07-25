Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,550 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 4.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,542,000 after buying an additional 2,070,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after buying an additional 2,832,524 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,638,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,693,000 after buying an additional 829,238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,620,000 after buying an additional 1,490,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,326,000 after buying an additional 2,255,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

