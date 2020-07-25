Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $106.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at $15,252,253.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,441 shares of company stock valued at $34,815,729 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 54,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

