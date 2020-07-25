Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,085 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Clorox comprises 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.04. 730,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

