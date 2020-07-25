Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,129 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises approximately 3.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 1,104,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,655. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

