Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.79. 1,518,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

