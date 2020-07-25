Campbell Wealth Management Makes New $104,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.20. 129,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.