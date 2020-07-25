Campbell Wealth Management Makes New $140,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.83.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,843,600 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.15 on Friday, hitting $403.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $420.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

