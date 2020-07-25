Campbell Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,019 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 120,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.