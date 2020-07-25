Campbell Wealth Management Takes $81,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,366,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,121 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 587,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Cfra lowered ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of COP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.68. 192,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.