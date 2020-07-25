Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,663,000 after acquiring an additional 437,438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

