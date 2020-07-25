Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

CBNK stock remained flat at $$11.30 during trading on Friday. 9,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $156.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

