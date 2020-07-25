Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stake Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

COF traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

