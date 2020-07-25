Cardano Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $421.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Huobi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007390 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024705 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.01900196 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Indodax, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinnest, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Bittrex, Exmo, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, ZB.COM, Upbit, Binance, ABCC, OKEx and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

