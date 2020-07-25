Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 429,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.43%. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

