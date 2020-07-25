Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
