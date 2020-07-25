Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 133,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2,797.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

