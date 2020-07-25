Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Celanese from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.33.

CE stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

