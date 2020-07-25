Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives $3.14 Average PT from Analysts

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.14.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.45. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 617,251 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 291,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

