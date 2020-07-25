Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives $3.14 Average PT from Analysts

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.14.
CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.45. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 617,251 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 291,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
