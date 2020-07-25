Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.