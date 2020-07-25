Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,737,386. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

