Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

GTLS opened at $66.40 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.