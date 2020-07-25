Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 852,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

