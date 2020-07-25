Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 852,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,498. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

