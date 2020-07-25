Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 24.1% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 39% during the same period. The company's worldwide production averaged a record 3,058 MBOE/d in 2019, reflecting an increase of 4.4% thanks to expansion in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s proposed Noble Energy takeover deal is anticipated to expand its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. It also estimates potential annual cost savings of $300 million within a year of the deal's closing. As of Mar 31, the San Ramon, CA-based company had total debt of $32.4 billion, with a debt-to-total capitalization of a modest 18.4%. Chevron also carries high investment grade rating of AA from S&P, which translates into low borrowing rates.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

NYSE CVX opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

