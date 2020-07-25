Chronos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $325.78. 1,415,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.41 and a 200 day moving average of $305.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

