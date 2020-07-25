Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 2.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on D. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

NYSE:D traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

