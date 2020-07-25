Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,990. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

