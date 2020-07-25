Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.79. 770,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

