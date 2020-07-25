Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,594.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,511.87. 1,536,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,463.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,372.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.