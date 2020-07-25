Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $279,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. 2,606,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,441. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.